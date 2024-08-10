The village head of the Gefe community of Kufana chiefdom in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr. Emmanuel Idah, has been killed by gunmen, suspected to be bandits.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some yet to be identified two villagers, were also murdered on Friday.

The invaders also went away with some members of the community.

Confirming the report to The Sun Newspapers, a source, said that the attackers are the same people that have been terrorising the area unabated for some years now.

The source expressed deep concern on why it has been so difficult for those saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property of Nigerians irrespective of where they chose to live within the country to curtail the excesses of the bandits.

He said: “Gefe community of Kallah ward, Kajuru LGA suffered another attack at early hours of today.

“Some people were abducted and their village head, Mr. Emmanuel Idah alongside one other person who is a native of Igbo, but a trader there were killed.

“They came at about 12:15 a.m today. We don’t know the number of people they went away with yet.

“Please help us inform the federal and the state government that Kajuru is under siege. We are losing everything to these criminal activities including our people, businesses, and social life.”