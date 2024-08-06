Suspected EndBadGovt Protesters Vandalize Rivers’s APC Secretariat

The Headquarters of the All Progressive Congress in Rivers State, has been attacked by angry protesters, suspected to be political hoodlums on Tuesday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some Nigerians have been expressing their displeasure in major cities across the country, over economic challenges.

It was gathered that thugs were said to have invaded the APC’s secretariat located along Port Harcourt-Aba road, pulled down the giant billboard, vandalized the entrance gate and canopies providing shelter to security operatives, before they were repelled.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of opposition party in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, condemned the incident.

Okocha said he suspected that the vandalization was sponsored by vested interests whom he said were afraid of the party’s rising profile in the state.

He alleged that the attack was pre-determined to get at President Bola Tinubu and make Rivers State the epic center of protest.

He said: “Today the issue on point is the vandalization of the APC Secretariat situated at Port Harcourt-Aba Express Road in Port Harcourt by hoodlums who were sponsored by a source we have identified.

“We are not scared to name the source because the situation has become very political. Of course why is that it’s only APC that was isolated for destruction.

“But the million of those attacks will not stop us in APC from speaking for the people of Rivers State. it will not stop us from being diametrically opposed to a government that is clueless.

“It can’t stop us. When the Rivers State House of Assembly was pulled down, it did not stop the Assembly from sitting.

“I am aware and we were briefed that there are plans to make Rivers State the epic centre of protest for obvious reasons. One reason is that they need to get to Mr President that Mr President does not seem to be supporting them.”