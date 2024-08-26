Suspected Herders Kill Six, Loot Properties In Benue Communities

Some gunmen, suspected to be armed herders have reportedly killed six persons in a renewed attack on two communities in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred, over the weekend, in the Iwari and Olegagbane town of the local government area.

A resident, identified as Adayi, told PUNCH, on Sunday that one person was killed in the Iwari community and five others lost their lives in the Olegagbane community.

Advertisement

He said: “Some armed invaders attacked the Iwari community on Friday, killed one person and injured several others.

“The same day, they moved to the Olegagbane community where they killed five people.”

READ MORE: 20 Medical Students Abducted In Benue Regain Freedom

Also reacting to the unfortunate incident, the Chairman of the LGA, Phillip Ebenyakwu, expressed concern over incessant attacks in the area.

Ebenyakwu said: “It’s true; the incident is confirmed. The attackers came, killed, stole, and looted before they fled the affected communities.

“I don’t know their motives, but these attacks are unbearable. I am in communication with security agencies, and they are working on it.

“The number of displaced people is overwhelming. Though the State Emergency Management Agency provided some relief materials, it’s not sufficient.”