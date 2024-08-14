Suspected Thugs Storm Lagos BRT, Rob Passengers In Broad Day Light

Some individuals, suspected to be miscreants, reportedly attacked and robbed passengers in a Bus Rapid Transit on Tuesday, in Orile Lagos State.

It was gathered that a victim of the attack, identified as Dare Abiola, told newsmen that street boys disguised as protesters against the seizure of motorcycles by the state’s task force, attacked their bus around 1 pm and took away the passengers’ valuables.

The victim lamented that his money and some of his valuables were stolen by the hoodlums, adding that others passengers were robbed while some got injured.

He added that the attack went on for about 20 to 30 minutes without the intervention of security personnel.

Abiola said: “I boarded a BRT bus from Mile 2 going to CMS. When we got to the Odunade bus stop, we noticed a crowd had gathered, and some were marching to the Orile bus stop.

“From what we heard, they said they were going to Orile police station to go and attack some policemen who I learnt had raided some motorcyclists around the Odunade-Coker axis.

“As we moved further, the crowd grew. When we got to the Alafia bus stop, in front of the NNPC fuel station, some guys started breaking the BRT windshield and the windows.

“Personally, they collected my bag and my phone. Before I released the items, they threatened to stab me with a Trophy bottle.”