Suspend Protest Indefinitely To Avoid More Casualties – Adegboruwa Begs Youths

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, on Friday called on the youths to suspend the ongoing nationwide hardship protest.

In a Friday statement, Adegboruwa noted that the purpose of the protest was defeated when some “sponsored agents” hijacked the demonstration.

He asked the youths to consider dialogue with the government to prevent further losses.

The statement read: “I appeal to the protesters to withdraw themselves from their various protest grounds and to suspend the protests immediately and indefinitely, in order to give room for meaningful dialogue and engagement with the government.

“Given that the protests were said to have been hijacked by sponsored agents, it is necessary to avoid further losses and casualties.

“The organisers of the protests and their representatives should embrace dialogue with the government.

“The mass protests declared against hunger and bad governance entered its second day today, August 2, 2024.

“Though the intention of the organizers was to achieve peaceful and well-coordinated protests, it would seem that fifth columnists and some angry persons infiltrated the ranks of the protesters to derail their laudable mission.”

Adegboruwa commended the protesters in some states who worked with security operatives to ensure a peaceful protest.

He said, “In various locations in Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Ibadan, Benin City, etc., the protesters have been largely peaceful and orderly.

“I commend the protesters for their peaceful conduct and respect for law and order. In some locations, the protesters teamed up with the security forces to observe the Friday Jumat service at the venue of the protests.”

He called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately address the nation and attend to the demands of Nigerians.

“I therefore call upon President Bola Tinubu to directly address the nation and then engage the protesters through their representatives.

“Thereafter, the government should set up a committee comprising men and women of integrity to meet with the protesters to address the issues that they have raised.

“No leader should ever take the people for granted. In the peculiar circumstance of the hunger and hardship being experienced by our people across the land, the protests were more than justified,” he added.