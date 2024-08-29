“Take The Money And Go” – Frank Edoho Urges Osimhen To Snub Chelsea For Saudi Mega-Deal

Frank Edoho, a well-known Nigerian media personality and a devoted Chelsea supporter, has sparked debate with his unexpected advice to Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen.

As the summer transfer window draws to a close, Osimhen faces a crucial career decision, with lucrative offers from Chelsea and Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

While many Nigerian fans and experts are eager for Osimhen to join Chelsea, Edoho has surprisingly recommended that he reject the Premier League club’s offer and accept the staggering €30 million annual deal from Al Ahli, around N53 billion each year, for the next four years.

Edoho took to his X page on Wednesday to share his views, cautioning Osimhen about the intense pressure and risk of failure that comes with playing for a top European club like Chelsea.

“As a Chelsea fan, of course I would want to see @victorosimhen9 at Chelsea but as a Nigerian, I’d say,”Victor, are you nuts? Take the damned money and go to Saudi”. If he comes to Chelsea or PSG, and he doesn’t hit those numbers anymore, he’ll start getting offers from Bournemouth next season,” he wrote.

