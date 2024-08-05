Tami Duo Gets Evicted From Big Brother Naija Season Nine

The two members of Tami, Toyosi and Dami, were the first housemates to be kicked out Big Brother Naija house this season.

The two ladies were evicted on Sunday’s live eviction episode.

Tami, Radicals, Streeze, and Chekas were all on the eviction list.

The custodians rescued the Radicals by checking the “save only” option.

The remaining housemates, who were not up for eviction, picked which nominations to send home.

READ MORE: ‘I’m Not Cause Of Your Problems, Let Me Breathe’ – Whitemoney Defends Himself Amid #EndBadGovernance Protest Backlash

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the BBNaija host, then announced Tami as the duo to depart the house.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the show organizers wrote,

“TAMI, (Damilola and Toyosi’s)

journey don end as they are the first pair to be evicted from the #BBNaija No Loose Guard house.

They came, entertained and gave us kitchen wahala that will be missed! We wish them well. Ladies, may you go forth and conquer!”

SEE POST: