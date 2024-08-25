Taraba Governor Kefas Beams With Pride As Daughter Weds In Jalingo

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State beamed with pride on Saturday as he gave away his daughter, Keziah, in marriage to Bitrus Josiah during a wedding celebration in Jalingo.

Kefas stated this in a Facebook post on Saturday, thanking the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

He wrote, “It is with great joy, as a father, that I witnessed the marriage ceremony between my daughter, Keziah, and her groom, Bitrus.

“We are happy as a family to host friends, political associates, and distinguished personalities from within and outside Taraba State.”

The governor said that significant personalities such as Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and governors from the Peoples Democratic Party attended the ceremony.

“Former President H.E. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Nigeria’s Vice President, H.E. Kashim Shettima, and the PDP Governors’ Forum were among those who joined us in celebrating this union. My sincere appreciation to everyone who honoured our invitation,” he added.

Other dignitaries reported to be present include Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal; Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri; Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori; Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke; Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri; and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, among others.

