Task Force On Petroleum Illegal Bunkering Seizes 13 Trucks, Arrests 17 Suspects

The Inspector-General of Police Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering achieved significant success in its operations nationwide in July, resulting in the recovery of substantial quantities of stolen petroleum products, including 250,000 litres of crude oil and 350,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil.

In addition, the task force seized 13 trucks and arrested 17 people in other nationwide operations.

Among the 17 accused were members of a conspiracy that smuggled petroleum products into neighbouring nations, mainly Cameroon.

During a press event in Abuja on Wednesday, Force Spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi said the arrests and recoveries demonstrated the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to tackling petroleum theft and illegal bunkering.

He pledged that the police, through the task force, would increase their operations against oil thieves.

Adejobi said, “In total, 250,000 litres of crude oil and 350,000 litres of AGO were intercepted and recovered. A total of 13 trucks were recovered, and 17 individuals were arrested in various operations across the country.

“These achievements are a testament to the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to combating petroleum theft and illegal bunkering. We will continue to intensify our efforts to ensure the security and integrity of our nation’s petroleum resources.”

Adejobi reported that during one of the arrests, on July 13, the task force in Adamawa stopped three Toyota Corolla vehicles that were loaded with 130 jerry cans, each with 25 litres of Premium Motor Spirit.

He explained, “On July 13, 2024, operatives of the task force in Adamawa intercepted three Toyota Corolla cars loaded with 130 jerry cans of 25-litre capacity, filled with a petroleum product suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit.

“One of the cars was carrying 50 jerry cans, while the other two carried 40 jerry cans each, making a total of 130 jerry cans. The vehicles and exhibits have been impounded at the Girei Divisional Police Headquarters in Adamawa State, and the suspects have been taken into custody. Preliminary investigation revealed that the culprits are part of an organised criminal syndicate specialising in smuggling petroleum products into neighbouring Cameroon.”

Adejobi further stated that on July 16, a truck carrying around 45,000 litres of petroleum product, believed to be crude oil obtained illegally, was intercepted in the Igwuruta region of Rivers State.

“Analysis conducted on the product revealed it is crude oil, confirming our suspicion that it was sourced from theft through tampering with an oil pipeline. The court has been approached with a Motion for Interim Forfeiture via Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1072/2024,” he added.

He noted that throughout the investigation, one Eze Great claimed possession of the product but was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for how he acquired the crude oil.

“In the course of the investigation, one Chief Eze Great appeared and claimed ownership of the product. He has made statements under caution but could not offer a satisfactory explanation as to how he acquired the crude oil. Relevant charges will soon be filed,” he said.

The task force’s commander, Bayo Sulaiman, also announced that all 17 suspects had been charged, and their vehicles, trucks, and other exhibits had been forfeited to the government.