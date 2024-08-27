Tea Vendor Kills Boy For Stealing His Bread, Indomie, Petrol In Jigawa

One Abdulrashibu Ya’u in Jigawa State, has killed a 20-year-old boy for allegedly stealing from him.

Ya’u, a 40-year-old tea vendor, was reported to have beaten the deceased, Hassan Garba to death for stealing his goods.

Advertisement

The police have since arrested the tea vendor over the incident which happened at Sararai village in Dutse Local Government of the North-West State.

According to a local privy to the incident, the act happened on Monday at about 05:00 pm.

The tea seller locked up the boy and beat him to death over an allegation of stealing his bread, milk, noodles and petrol.

“Neighbours heard the voice of the boy crying seeking help but could not access the house because the suspect had locked the door,” the source said.

Lawan Shiisu Adam, the state Police spokesman also confirmed the incident

READ ALSO: Depressed Jigawa Woman Sets Herself Ablaze Months After Divorce

He said, “information from the village head of Sararai village, Jigawar Tsada town in Dutse local government council reported that a tea vendor by name Abdulrashibu Ya’u of Sararai village has seriously beaten up one Hassan Garba of the same address to death on the allegation of stealing his bread, milk, noodles and petrol.

“Upon receiving the report, the patrol team promptly proceeded to the scene, arrested the suspect and conveyed the victim to Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital for immediate medical attention.

“On their arrival, the medical doctor on duty certified him dead. The corpse was examined, photographed and later released to his relatives for burial according to Islamic rite.”

He explained that the suspect admitted during questioning at the State Criminal Investigation Department Dutse that the deceased had upset him by stealing his goods to the point where he had informed his parents about it, but nothing was done.

The assailant revealed that upon apprehending the deceased, he made the decision to tie him with a rope and began striking him with a stick.

Shiisu said the suspect will be arraigned in court to face the full weight of the law.