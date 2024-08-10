Teenager Electrocuted While Assisting Step-Father At Building Construction Site In Lagos

A 17-year-old boy has been electrocuted while assisting his step father at a building construction site in the Alagbado area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the deceased on Friday, accompanied a man, identified as Moses Emmanuel, a welder, to carry out some welding job at the construction site when he suddenly stepped on a naked wire.

In a statement released to newsmen on Saturday, by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that Mr. Moses,said to be the step-father of the 17 years old boy, was working on a scaffold in the building along Church Street, Alagbado when the incident occurred.

Hundeyin added that the mother of the boy, whose name was not given, reported the case to the Agbado Police Division on Aug. 2, at 1pm.

He said: “The woman who was heartbroken claimed that the boy had followed her husband who is the deceased’s step father, a welder, to build a scaffolding in a building under construction on Church Street, Alagbado.

“She said that in the process, he stepped on a life wire that was carelessly connected from an electric pole and died on the spot.

“He was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The scene was visited by a team of detectives from the division. The corpse of the boy has been removed from the scene.

“However, no mark of violence was seen. The step father has been brought in for questioning and investigation is in progress.”