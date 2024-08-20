Terrorism Financing: NLC Holds Emergency Meeting Over Ajaero’s Police Summon



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has summoned an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting following the invitation of its National President, Joe Ajaero, by the police for allegedly financing terrorism.

The NEC meeting will be held on Tuesday with all heads of affiliates and State chapters of NLC expected to be in attendance.

The notice of the meeting titled, “Notice of emergency National Executive Council meeting,” was signed by the NLC’s Secretary General, Emmanuel Ugboaja.

READ ALSO: Unravel Entanglements Of Fuel Subsidy Policy, Stop Confusing Nigerians – Atiku To Tinubu Govt.

The notice read, “I bring you fraternal greetings from the congress headquarters.

“You are invited to the emergency National Executive Council Hybrid meeting scheduled as follows:Tuesday, August 20, 2024; 8am, Olaitan Oyerinde Hall, Labour House.”

Ajaero was invited by the police on charges connected to criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, reasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.