TG Omori Appeals For Prayers After Failed Kidney Transplant

Renowned music video director, Thankgod Omori, popularly known as TG Omori, has shared a distressing update on his health journey.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Tuesday, Omori revealed that his brother had selflessly donated a kidney to help him overcome his kidney issues.

However, in a heartbreaking follow-up post on Wednesday, Omori shared that he had undergone a kidney transplant surgery at St. Nicolas Hospital in Lagos, but unfortunately, the procedure was unsuccessful.

Omori, who has been battling kidney issues since last year, appealed to his fans for prayers and support.

He wrote, “One year after my kidney crashed, I just had a failed transplant at St Nicolas Lagos. Pray for me.”

In a subsequent post, he expressed his determination to fight on, saying, “Went into this theater 3 times, wasn’t just destined to die today.”

See some reactions to his post,

BASITO said: “Stay strong, God got you 💪🏾”

MONEY advised: “Don’t do anything transplant in Nlgeria please fly abroad and take care of yourself”

Omolomo said: “May your name (Thank God) speak for you positively. We go thank God for coming through for you.♥️❤️‍🩹”

BOG AYO wrote: “Jesu.. God will perfect his healing power on you brother. It’s gon be successful”

Officialsoliu said: “TG, reach if you need another one. I don’t mind to be taking in for a match test, for free bro. Can’t afford to miss your visuals in the entertainment industry.”

