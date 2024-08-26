“The Situation I Met Them Was Heartbreaking” – Bobrisky Shares How He Fed 2,500 Prison Inmates

Bobrisky, a famous Nigerian crossdresser, has shared a remarkable story of his generosity during his recent incarceration at Kirikiri Maximum Prison.

In a post on his Instagram page on Sunday, Bobrisky revealed that he provided food for over 2,500 inmates, a gesture that highlights his compassionate side.

According to Bobrisky, his experience in prison exposed him to the harsh realities faced by the inmates, prompting him to take action.

He purchased food items, including cows, rice, and tomatoes, which were then prepared and distributed to the inmates.

A video shared by Bobrisky showed the massive food preparation, with hundreds of packaged meals and bags of food items.

Captioning the video, he wrote,

“I will always be proud of myself . I fed over 2,500 people in maximum prison Kirikiri. The situation i met them was heartbroken. I order 5 giant cows, 10 bag of rice, 5 full basket of tomatoes so i could feed them all and i also gave them money”

See some reactions below…

@onlineguru__ remarked: “Whenever a celebrity or public figure is sent to prison its always a blessing in disguise for the inmate”

@AimThaMachine_ opined: “This is how you wash money legally… 🤗🤗🤗🤗

That’s why announcement of people and names and figures came out… So that if them buy Bugatti Veyron 2024, EFCC no go worry them.

Let the church say Amen!!!”

@8Planets_ stated: “Anyway this is beautiful fr

Naira Marley was there na how to soapy he gave the society”

