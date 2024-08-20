They Dont Supply Us Anymore – IPMAN Blames NNPCL Over Fuel Scarcity

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, has accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited over the current fuel scarcity affecting many cities in the country.

The Chairman of IPMAN, Ore Depot, Shina Amoo, during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, on Tuesday, claimed that NNPCL, as the sole importer of petroleum products, failed to supply petrol to its members, in the last three years.

Amoo added that the refusal of the national oil company to make the product available is responsible for the scarcity of petrol across the nation.

He lamented that the NNPCL has been sidelining IPMAN in favour of other groups, which has made its members turn to private depots for supply.

He said: “There is no supply anywhere. The available supply is poorly distributed. We have been raising concerns about this for a long time.

“We previously had an arrangement where we enjoyed a 70/30 supply ratio based on our capacity.

“Independent marketers are spread across villages and urban areas, yet we are not being considered in the supply chain.

“Previously, after payment, it took a week to load products. Now, the process drags on for three to five months. This has made many of us turn to private depots, even though they charge premium prices.

“NNPCL abandoned the distribution pattern and stopped being sincere. They no longer supply IPMAN but prefer to supply others. The volume they provide is insufficient for our needs.”