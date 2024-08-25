‘They Represent Darkness’ – Edo LP Denies Alliance With APC Ahead Guber



The Edo State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) says it is not in any way frolicking with the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead the State’s September 21 governorship election.

The Party said this in reaction to a viral online publication claiming that the LP has entered into a secret deal with the APC ahead of the gubernatorial poll.

The online report claimed that the alliance was broached by the Presidency involving senior members of the Party.

The Labour Party, however, refuted the report, saying it was a desperate attempt to tarnish the image of LP’s candidate, Olumide Akpata.

The Party’s Publicity Secretary, Sam Uruopa in a Sunday statement whosaid the allegation was spurious and baseless, described the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as darkness.

“We categorically deny these baseless allegations and consider them a desperate attempt to tarnish Olumide Akpata’s reputation and undermine his candidacy.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored it because the author is insignificant but for the sake of the innocent reading public, we deemed it necessary to set the records straight.

“First, there is no truth in the claim that a secret alliance between Akpata and APC exists. Our candidate has consistently maintained his commitment to the Labour Party and its ideals.

“We also deny receiving any sponsorship from the APC or the presidency. Akpata’s campaign is self-funded with the backing of loyal party members and supporters.

“For the past 25 years, both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, represent darkness in Nigeria and Edo State. Akpata is a light that has nothing in common with darkness, the alleged late-night meetings with APC officials are false. Akpata has been focused on his ward-to-ward campaign, engaging with Edo people and presenting his vision for the state.

“We deny receiving $850,000 or N1.6 Billion or any such funds from the Presidency or APC. Our campaign finances are transparent and accountable.

“There was no manipulation of delegates as the Labour Party conducted the most free and fair primaries devoid of any godfather interference where Akpata emerged as the clear winner.

“We urge our party members, the Obidient family and the general public to disregard these malicious allegations sponsored by the opposition and focus on the issues that matter. Olumide Akpata remains committed to his promise of a better Edo State for all, and we will not be distracted by baseless rumors and smear campaigns. With Akpata and Kadiri, Edo will be Ok (sic),” the statement read.