Things Are Getting Out Of Hand – Actor Saidi Balogun On Nigeria’s Inflation

Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun has expressed his concern and frustration over the economic hardship and current state of affairs in Nigeria.

In a post on his Instagram page on Monday, the Yoruba actor lamented the lack of effective measures to control prices and regulate inflation in the country.

He noted how things are getting out of hands.

He wrote,

“Do we have a functional price control or piece regulatory agency in Nigeria?

How do we cushion the effects of inflation?

Because things are getting out of hand”.

