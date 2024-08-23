‘This Summer, I Made The Best Decision Of My Life’ – Dj Cuppy Says Following Her Baptism

Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has embraced Christianity.

She dedicated her life to God through baptism at Holy Trinity Brompton in London.

Elated about her spiritual transformation, DJ Cuppy described her decision as the most impactful choice she’s ever made.

On Friday, August 23, 2024, she shared her baptism photos on her Instagram page.

Captioning the post, she wrote

“This summer, I made THE best decision of my life to fully dedicate my life to God.

“Baptism isn’t just a ceremony; it’s a transformation. I am a new creation, reborn in His grace. The way to live is actually to die.”

Cuppy recognised that, while she is still DJ Cuppy, her recent spiritual experience has added a new dimension to her life.

She added, “Of course, I am still DJ Cuppy, but now, every beat, every moment, has a deeper meaning. I see life in a new, brighter light. At 31, I finally understand what it really means to live a purpose-driven life.”

“Each day, I’m learning to live with intention, guided by something bigger than myself. Thank You, Father, for Your Salvation 🤍🛐 #GodsVeryOwn,” She concluded.

