Three Arrested For ATM Card Swap Fraud In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has apprehended and detained three people in connection with an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) switch in the state.

The Command’s Spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in a statement in Kaduna on Friday, adding that the police also recovered 54 ATM cards with a Point of Sale machine, POS.

On August 27, at about 23:00 hours, following a credible intelligence, police operatives nab three suspects involved in ATM Card Swap Fraud, through a well-coordinated operation,” he said.

According to him, the suspects were renowned for hovering near ATMs, pretending to assist those who appeared unsure with how to use the machines.

“In doing so, they would deceitfully swap the victims’ ATM cards, allowing them to carry out unauthorised withdrawals.

“54 ATM cards of different banks and a POS machine were recovered from the suspects, which they confessed to getting from defrauding multiple victims across Kano, Kaduna, and Zaria,” he said.

Hassan went on to say that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Audu Dabigi, informed the people that the command remains committed to protecting the community.

He also asked the people to be wary of unwanted help and to report any suspicious behaviour at ATMs to the police for fast action.