Three Suspected Phone Snatchers Arrested In Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has captured and taken into custody three suspected phone snatchers operating in Jos and its surroundings.

Mr Alfred Alabo, the command’s spokesman, confirmed this to reporters in Jos on Friday.

He stated that the suspects were nabbed while attempting to steal the mobile phone of an unsuspecting resident in the Rantya community of Jos South Local Government Area in the state.

Alabo explained that the suspects, who use tricycles, frequently mislead their victims into joining them by appearing as commercial riders before robbing them of their possessions.

”On Aug. 29, at about 2:00 p.m., three suspects were arrested at Rantya roundabout while attempting to make away with the mobile phone of some innocent victims.

”Upon interrogation, the suspects all confessed to being members of a syndicate which specialises in snatching people’s belongings around the Rantya axis.

”They also revealed that they usually hypnotise innocent citizens and rob them of their belongings, especially mobile phones.

”The suspects further revealed that they lure their victims into boarding their tricycle posing as commercial riders and later steal the targeted property without a trace,” he said

He stated that exhibits recovered from the accused included an Android phone and a tricycle with the registration number PT 17437.