“Thrilled To Be Back In My Father’s Land” – Chidimma Adetshina Returns To Nigeria For Miss Universe Pageant

Chidimma Adetshina, a Miss South Africa finalist, has returned to Nigeria after two decades to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old model arrived in Lagos and expressed her excitement at reconnecting with her heritage as she prepares to represent Taraba state in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

Speaking to the media, Chidimma conveyed her eagerness to be a part of her joyful introduction to the nation and her intentions to explore it while she is around.

Advertisement

“I’m just thrilled to be back in my father’s land after 20 years,”

“I’m eager to immerse myself in the culture and learn more about where I truly come from,” she said.

Chidimma also expressed her unwavering determination to win the Miss Universe Nigeria title, underlining her desire to use her platform to promote togetherness and appreciate diversity.

“My goal is obviously to win the crown.

“As someone who has faced adversity, I want to use my story to bring people together. We should value diversity and celebrate our differences—it’s the key to building a stronger community where everyone is recognised and appreciated.”

READ MORE: BBNaija S9: Nelita Emerges HOH For Second Time, Earns Immunity

She expressed gratitude to the Silverbird Group for the opportunity to compete, particularly after withdrawing from the Miss South Africa pageant due to a nationality issue and xenophobic incidents.

In addition to modelling, Chidimma is seeking a law degree and intends to continue her education after the contest.

“I’m a law student, and once I graduate, I’d like to further my studies in that field,” she added.

Watch her speak below…