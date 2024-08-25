Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Expected Across Nigeria From Sunday To Tuesday – NiMET

Rain and thunder are expected throughout the nation from Sunday to Tuesday, according to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

NiMet’s weather outlook, issued on Saturday, predicted thunderstorms in Borno, Jigawa, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, and Gombe States in the northern area throughout Sunday morning hours.

Thunderstorms are anticipated to hit much of the region in the afternoon and evening, according to the agency.

“In the North Central region, thunderstorms with rain are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with rain are expected over the entire region. Cloudy skies are expected over southern cities during the morning hours, with intermittent rain expected over most parts of the region later in the day.”

Thunderstorms are likely in the morning over parts of Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, Yobe, and Jigawa States, with thunderstorms later in the day over the northern region.

NiMet projected morning thunderstorms and rain in sections of the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Niger, and Kwara states.

It predicted thunderstorms in areas of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, and Niger States later in the day, with cloudy sky in the south.

NiMet predicted sporadic rain over much of the region during the afternoon and nighttime hours.

“For Tuesday, morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, and Kaduna States in the northern region.

“Later in the day, cloudy skies are anticipated over the entire region.

“In the North Central region, thunderstorms with rain are anticipated over parts of Niger and Kwara States during the morning hours.

“During the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms with rain are expected over parts of Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, and Benue States. Intermittent rain is expected over the southern region throughout the day.”

The agency encouraged inhabitants to avoid flood-prone locations because heavy downpours are likely to create urban flooding in major cities, and strong winds may precede rainfall in places where thunderstorms are anticipated.

It further asked the public to follow the safety cautions issued by relevant authorities and be informed through weather updates from NiMet by visiting its website.