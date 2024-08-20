Tinubu Appoints Jennifer Adighije As MD of NDPHC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, appointed Jennifer Adighije as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement said Tinubu also appointed a new management team.

He said: “The new NDPHC Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Jennifer Adighije, is an experienced engineer with vast competencies across management functions in the private and public sectors.

“She holds a master’s degree in Wireless Networks & Telecommunications from Queen Mary University of London, UK, and a bachelor’s degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering from the University of Lagos, Nigeria.”

READ ALSO: FG To Create Directorate In Niger Delta To Combat Insecurity

The President also appointed Abdullahi Kassim as the Executive Director (ED), generation, Bello Babayo Bello as ED, networks, Emmmanuel Umeoji, ED, corporate services

Also, Omololu Agoro was appointed as ED, finance and accounts. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama was named ED, strategy and commercial, while Steven Andzenge was appointed as ED, legal services.

Ngelale said Tinubu expects the new members of the management of the company to deploy their expertise and experience to drive NDPHC’s mandate of effectively managing the national integrated power projects (NIPP).