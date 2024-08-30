Tinubu Approves 50% Electricity Subsidy For Hospitals, Varsities

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a 50 per cent electricity subsidy for public hospitals and educational institutions to alleviate their financial burden.

Minister of State for Health, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Thursday shortly after inaugurating projects at the National Ear Care Centre.

The projects include a 200-capacity auditorium, student hostel, oxygen plant, molecular laboratory, powerhouse, ENT specialists clinic, operating theatre, and female/children ward.

According to the Minister, the subsidy is part of the President’s efforts to support the health and education sectors, and will soon be implemented by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

He said the subsidy is expected to significantly reduce energy tariffs for public hospitals, universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, enabling them to channel more resources into providing quality services.

Alausa said, “Yesterday, I spoke about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, on his magnanimity toward the health sector.

“The President has approved a 50 per cent electricity subsidy to all public hospitals and education system – universities, polytechnic and colleges of education. It has been approved. The process of implementation is being developed by the Minister of Power.

“Very soon, hospital and public education systems will be enjoying a significant reduction in the prices they are paying currently for energy tariff.”