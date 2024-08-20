Tinubu Bought Private Jet While Nigerians Are Suffering – Sowore

A former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has berated President Bola Tinubu for buying a presidential jet, despite failing to address hunger facing the citizens.

Recall that Tinubu’s government, on Monday, unveiled the new Airbus A330 purchased under his leadership.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who released the pictures, said that it has replaced the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700(BBJ) bought under the Presidency of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Reacting in a series of posts via his official X handle, Sowore criticized the incumbent administration for reckless spending amid the country’s ongoing hardship and bad economic status.

He added that the primary focus of Nigerian leaders appears to be satisfying their interests rather than the effective resolution of the issues confronting the citizens.

RED MORE: Presidency Confirms Purchase Of $100m Presidential Jet As Tinubu Heads To France

Sowore said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said one year isn’t enough for Nigerians to enjoy a better country, but look at what he bought for himself in just one year: yacht, jet, bulletproof Escalade, mansion for VP. #RevolutionNow.”

In another post, Sowore wrote: “Bola Tinubu finally launched his $150 million presidential jumbo jet on his way to Paris. The only thing that makes these thieving rulers in Nigeria happy is when they fulfil their personal desires; they don’t care about the people.

“Day of fun at the expense of suffering Nigerians, @officialABAT jumbo luxury Presidential Jet arrives Nice, France.”