Tinubu Clearly Overwhelmed, Has No Answers To Anti-People Policies – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to Sunday’s speech of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu amidst the ongoing protest against economic hardship.

The Party asked Tinubu’s administration to admit its failure and seek alternative solutions to the challenges in the country.

Speaking via a statement on the on-going protests in the country and the Presidential broadcast, PDP said the broadcast clearly confirms the APC administration’s insensitivity towards Nigerians.

Debo Ologunagba, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, said it is appalled that despite the fact that it took Tinubu its prodding to speak to the nation, “it is distressing that the speech failed to offer any concrete measure to address the excruciating hardship in the country.”

PDP said, “Mr. President’s speech failed to respond to the demand by the citizens for immediate measures to reduce the price of petroleum products, halt the fall of the Naira and urgent intervention in the provision of food items to starving Nigerians.

“It is equally shocking that the speech did not order an investigation into the brutal killing of unarmed Nigerians by certain unscrupulous operatives of the APC-controlled security agencies while demanding for good governance, protection, security and welfare, which are the primary purpose of government.

“Instead, the speech dwelt on APC’s counter-productive action of disregarding the feelings and pains of the people by focusing on self-praise, claims of imaginary achievements and empty projections in the face of apparent and obvious failure of the APC in every aspect of governance.

“Such only reinforces public apprehension that the APC administration is uncaring and impervious to the suffering and pains of millions of Nigerians, particularly the youths whose dreams, hope and aspiration are being dashed by the APC.

“It is clear that the APC administration is overwhelmed and has no answers to the myriads of problems occasioned by its anti-people policies that are suffocating life in the country. The APC must admit failure and be willing to accept alternative views and suggestions at this moment recognizing that what Nigerians need now is solution and not rhetoric.

“Our Party calls on President Tinubu to come to terms with the fact that the nation is in dire straits under his watch. He should address the demands of the people particularly to reduce the cost of petroleum products, stabilize the Naira and take immediate steps towards the provision of food items to Nigerians.

“President Tinubu should cut the size of governance, expenditure on luxury items and free more resources for immediate intervention towards the wellbeing of Nigerians.”

Tinubu had earlier addressed Nigerians amid several demands by protesters.

He urged the protesters to suspend their demonstrations, adding that the efforts of his administration “will soon be visible and concrete for everyone to see, feel, and enjoy.”