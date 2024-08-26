‘Tinubu Has Renewed Buhari’s Insult On Igbos’ – Lawyer, Ejimakor



Aloy Ejimakor, lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has faulted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the continuous detention of Kanu.

According to him, Tinubu has followed the footsteps of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

He said Kanu’s continued incarceration is the highest insult to the Igbo tribe.

Ejimakor wrote on Sunday via X: “Buhari’s legacy of insult to Ndigbo seems to have been continued under TINUBU. The continued incarceration of MAZI NNAMDI KANU is the highest insult. Ndigbo, ahoy.”

Kanu was arrested in June 2021 in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria under Buhari’s administration.

Several stakeholders have been calling for a political solution ever since his detention at the Department of State Services facility in Abuja.