Tinubu Is Capable Of Handling Nigeria’s Economic Turbulence – Doyin Okupe

A former presidential spokesperson, Doyin Okupe, has posited that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s speech on the #EndBadGovernance protest was not disappointing.

As such, he stated that Tinubu has the ability to handle the country’s economic woes.

Recall that on Sunday, the President told protesters demonstrating against the pervasive economic hardship, that he has heard them “loud and clear.”

Tinubu also highlighted some of the steps his administration has taken to ameliorate the suffering.

Reacting in a post via X on Monday, the former Director-General of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, said “for the first time, the president clearly stated the precarious and daunting economic situation his administration met on ground.”

“President Bola Tinubu’s speech has not disappointed Nigerians.

“He also amplified the strenuous efforts made by his government to reduce the prevailing crippling and stagnating debt servicing ratio from 97 percent of earned revenue to 68 percent.

“In truth, this has been the major cause of our present economic woes and sufferings.

“It is now self-evident that if the fuel subsidy was not removed, it would have been impossible for the government to function.

READ ALSO: Protest In Lagos Now Illegal, Demonstrations Ended After Tinubu’s Address – Police

“And the government will not be able to meet its obligations, without continuing the profligacy of massive and sustained borrowing to fund the subsequent national budgets,” he said.

Okupe added that the increase in minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000, huge investments in infrastructure and agriculture, efforts to reduce the rising cost of living by the Tinubu administration, are commendable.

He added: “This is through the temporary massive importation of foods and removal of tariffs and other import duties on foods, drugs and medical supplies, amongst others, for the next six months.

“I personally believe that this administration’s scorecard or performance compares very well if not better than those of many administrations before it.

“I will therefore with all humility enjoin our youths and the citizens at large to exercise patience and restraint and embrace the opportunity for dialogue which Mr President has offered.

“This speech has cleared the erroneous and mischievous misinformation that President Bola Tinubu is incapable of handling the turbulence in our economy.

“This long awaited but endearing speech has rekindled our renewed hope for a brighter, better and prosperous future for all Nigerians.”