Tinubu Mourns Victims Of #EndBadGovernance Protest, Warns Those Vandalizing Public Properties

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mourned some Nigerians who lost their lives in the ongoing #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests.

The President also expressed sadness over the destruction of properties recorded in some states during the demonstrations and sent his condolence to the family of the victims.

At least seven people have been confirmed dead since the commencement of the protest last Thursday, with four of them caused by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP elements that infiltrated the protest and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Borno State.

Two people also died when an unregistered Honda car ran into protesters in another state, while one person died in Kebbi where a group of individuals mobilised to loot a shop and in the process, a local vigilante man shot and killed one of the looters.

Reacting to the incidents on Sunday, during his nationwide broadcast, in Abuja, Tinubu said that he was aware of the turmoil and violence in some states notably by young Nigerians who desired a better and more progressive country.

The former governor of Lagos State also issued warning to hoodlums, taking advantage of the protest to loot and destroy innocent citizen’s properties.

He said: “I am especially pained by the loss of lives in Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, and other states, the destruction of public facilities in some states, and the wanton looting of supermarkets and shops, contrary to the promise of protest organisers that the protest would be peaceful across the country.

“The destruction of properties sets us back as a nation, as scarce resources will be again used to restore them.

“I commiserate with the families and relations of those who have died in the protests. We must stop further bloodshed, violence, and destruction. As President of this country, I must ensure public order.

“In line with my constitutional oath to protect the lives and property of every citizen, our government will not stand idly by and allow a few with a clear political agenda to tear this nation apart.”

“To those who have taken undue advantage of this situation to threaten any section of this country, be warned: The law will catch up with you. There is no place for ethnic bigotry or such threats in the Nigeria we seek to build.”