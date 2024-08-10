Tinubu Should Admit His Mistakes, Review Policies – Former Kano Gov

A former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to admit that it has made some mistakes, affecting Nigerians.

Shekarau, on Friday, also urged President Tinubu to review its economic policies.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that since Tinubu became President, in May 29, 2023, many Nigerians have been lamenting over hardship, due to the removal of subsidy on fuel.

Reacting to the development, while speaking on Channels TV Politics on Friday, Shekarau said that Tinubu and his team should have a review of its economic policies and admit to mistakes where necessary.

He said: “As we say in the teaching job, the best learning is when you learn through your mistakes.

“Let the government sit back and identify: ‘What areas have you made some errors? What mistakes have you made? What pronouncements have been made in error?

“What policies were put in place that are really breeding this kind of crisis of hunger and high cost of living and inflation [food] of 40 percent’?

“Admit there are some wrongs that have been committed; some errors and probably certain things have been taken for granted.

“This is the time to sit back and address them.”