Tinubu Swears In Kekere-Ekun As Acting CJN

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the 23rd and second female Chief Justice of Nigeria, in an acting capacity, pending confirmation by the Senate.

Kekere-Ekun took the oath of office and signed the oath register at 11.40 am at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja on Friday.

She succeeded Olukayode Ariwoola, who assumed office on June 27, 2022, and bowed out on Thursday, upon attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said that the President also congratulated Ariwoola, whose stint in the judiciary he described as a successful public service career, commending him for his services to the nation.

“President Bola Tinubu congratulates Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, as he retires as Chief Justice of Nigeria after a successful public service career.

“President Tinubu will swear in Justice Ariwoola’s successor at the State House Council Chambers on August 23, 2024.

“President Tinubu commends the eminent jurist for his services to the nation, noting his impactful leadership of the judiciary and his efforts in enriching Nigerian jurisprudence, as well as in strengthening the fibre of the law.”