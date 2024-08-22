Tinubu To Swear-In Kekere-Ekun As CJN Friday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Friday, swear in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The swearing-in ceremony is billed to take place at the State House Council Chambers, Abuja.

Kekere-Ekun will succeed Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who retired Thursday.

As stated by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President “will swear in Justice Ariwoola’s successor at the State House Council Chambers on August 23, 2024.”

Tinubu also congratulated Ariwoola, whose stint in the judiciary he described as a “successful public service career.”

Justice Ariwoola had served as Justice of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna, Enugu, and Lagos divisions before his elevation to the Supreme Court in 2011.

Recall that the National Judicial Council had recommended Justice Kekere-Ekun to Tinubu to replace Justice Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria on August 15.

Kekere-Ekun, the 5th and youngest female to be appointed as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria was born in London, the United Kingdom on 7th May 1958.