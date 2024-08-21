Tinubu Transformed My Life In 1998 Within 24 Hours Of Meeting Him – Egbetokun

Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu transformed his life in 1998 within 24 hours when he first met him as a young officer.

According to him, Tinubu made a significant impact on his life and career.

The IGP who made the revelation at the unveiling of a book in his honour titled, “Readings in Policing, Peace, and Security” at the Police Conference Centre, Abuja said, “I thank the Almighty God by whose grace I’m alive today to receive this incredible honour. My life and career are a testament to God’s infinite mercy. It has been God for me.

“As I’m standing here today, my mouth is filled with testimonies. I would have loved to share some of these testimonies, but today is not Thanksgiving Day. I will, therefore, reserve the details of that for another day.

“I must, however, acknowledge the significant impact of a particular individual on my life and career. I met President Bola Tinubu in 1998, and that meeting produced a positive transformation in my life within 24 hours. That story is also a testimony that I would like to leave for another day“.

Egbetokun who said the book would serve as a reference material and a source of inspiration for young officers added that, “The book will not only be a reference material, but it is also going to inspire the new generation of law enforcement officers in Nigeria.

“I can also confidently say that this book is an indispensable result for scholars, policymakers and practitioners in the field of policing, peace and security.”