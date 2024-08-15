Tinubu’s Arrival As President Is God’s Will To Reset Nigeria – Dave Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has stated that the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s President is a will of God to reset the country and to take it back from economic saboteur.

The former governor of Ebonyi State, while speaking in Bauchi State, during a courtesy visit to Governor Bala Mohammed on Thursday, said that President Tinubu is a technocrat that knows everything about the situation in the country.

Umahi expressed the federal government’s commitment in addressing the country’s pressing issues.

He urged Nigerians to support and pray for the president, emphasizing the importance of unity and collective effort in overcoming the country’s difficulties.

Umahi said: “We don’t have any other country, and I want to ask for your support and that of the Bauchi people to support him.

“For me, even when there were challenges in the South-East in terms of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, I kept saying that it was the will of God for the president to come and reset the nation and retake our nation.

“The president has taken wide and courageous decisions but it may not be very clear to the citizens, especially those who are not deeply exposed.

“When you have somebody that is sick, the first thing you do is to give first aid and then begin to do tests to find out the problem but the good thing is that the president is a technocrat, he knows everything about the situation in the country.

“He is doing a lot to alleviate the sufferings of the people. When you talk about cash transfers, the students loan, the CNG answers to the needs of our energy.

“Talk about his exploit in the area of security, road infrastructure. Yes, the North-East has been saying that they were shortchanged but the President is set to change the narratives.”