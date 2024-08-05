Tinubu’s Economic Hardship Is Cause Of #EndBadGovernance’s Protest – Gov. Obaseki

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has blamed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration over the ongoing nationwide #EndBadGovernance’s Protest in the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the demonstration, which is currently on the day five, has resulted into riot and disruption of public peace in some parts of the country.

In Kano, Delta, Kaduna, Yobe, Bayelsa state, hoodlums were said to be invading, vandalizing private and government’s properties, leading to death of innocent citizens.

It was gathered that in Edo state, over the weekend, some hunger protesters were seen, holding a church service on the street, as part of the exercise.

Reacting to the development, in a statement made available to the public on Sunday, Obaseki said that his government had implemented several people-oriented programmes to reduce the suffering of Edo people, due to various policies that had been implemented by the Federal Government.

He said: “The protest is obviously the result of the difficult living conditions which Nigerians have had to endure particularly over the last one year, arising from various policies that have been implemented by the Federal Government.

“These policies have taken a severe toll on citizens who have had to endure astronomic high food prices, high transportation costs, galloping inflation and loss of operating capital by small business owners across the country.

“In Edo State, we have taken several actions within our constitutional authority to reduce the suffering and hardship of our people by showing empathy and supporting our people to weather and survive this trying time despite the challenges witnessed across the nation.”