Tinubu’s Govt Increases Passport Procurement Fees

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led Government has approved an upward review of the fees for the Nigerian Passport effective from 1st September 2024.

In a statement made available to the public by the spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service, DCI Kenneth Udo, said that the increment is a part of efforts to maintain quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport.

Kenneth said that based on the review, a 32-page Passport booklet with 5-year validity previously charged at N35,000.00, will now be N50,000.00 only.

He also disclosed that while a 64-page Passport booklet with 10-year validity which was N70,000.00 will be N100,000.00 only.

“However, the fees remain unchanged in Diaspora.

“While the Nigeria Immigration Service regrets any inconvenience this increase might cause prospective applicants, it assures Nigerians of unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times.”