Tinubu’s Govt Must Be Transparent On New, Old Presidential Jets – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has tasked President Bola Tinubu’s administration to disclose the cost of the new presidential jet and the years it has been in operation.

The former Anambra state’s governor, who led this out vial his X page on Tuesday, added that Nigerians deserve to know how the old jets were disposed, their numbers, age, and reasons for selling them.

He emphasised the Federal Government’s provision of adequate information about its leadership to the people, stating that transparency and accountability should be the hallmark of any genuine leadership.

Obi said: “Now that the presidential jet has arrived. From all indications, despite all the denials and back and forth over the newly acquired presidential aircraft, the jet is now here thanks to the French court that helped Nigerians get the information.

“Now that the jet is here, Nigerian taxpayers whose money was used to purchase it need to be privy to how much it costs, how old the aircraft is and how long it’s been in operation.

“In addition, Nigerians also deserve to know about how the old jets are being disposed of, how many of them, how old they are, and why they are being sold. Transparency and Accountability should be the hallmark of any genuine leadership.

“The government will lose nothing but respect if it fails to provide adequate information about its leadership to the people whose money is being deployed and whose mandate the President is holding.

“A presidential jet is a major symbol of national sovereignty and state power. How much it costs to transport the president is a major issue of public accountability. I hope that Nigerians will not be denied the right of full disclosure on the new presidential jet.”