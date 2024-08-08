Tinubu’s Speech Was Empty, Protest A wake Up Call To Northern Leaders – Bala Mohammed



Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has posited that the #EndBadGovernance protest is a wake-up call to northern leaders to bring good governance to the people.

Mohammed spoke on Wednesday during the flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign for the LG election in the State.

The protest kicked off in many parts of the country on August 1, seeing protesters demanding an end to economic hardship, insecurity, among other challenges in the country.

Speaking on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s speech to Nigerians amidst the protest, the Bauchi Governor said it was empty and did not address the problems facing the nation.

According to him, the Federal Government should stop giving excuses to Nigerians and address their challenges.

His words: “The protest has shown us so many things and lessons to be learnt but it appeared the APC leadership has learnt nothing.

“I listened to Mr. President’s speech with rapt attention and with all humility and courage that what he said was empty.

“He did not agree with the situation; he did not address the problems and challenges. The problems are not his alone but for all of us leaders, from the presidency to the sub-national down to the local government.

“We can see that the manifestations have different colourations. In the North, it is a very big wake-up call for us to bring good governance and respect for people.”

Mohammed expressed concern over the widespread hunger in the country, noting that the policies of the federal government are ineffective.

“There is anger and hunger; we have to address our problems of development.

“The new policy thrust of the federal government is not working. They have to understand that it is their problem and their programmes that have caused all these problems, so they have to change.

“I have heard and with regrettable attention that some of the ministers of the federal government are saying that we have been given 70 trucks and 500 and something million; how much did the federal government make, and what did they do with it?” he queried.