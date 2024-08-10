Tonto Dikeh, Bodyguard Charged To Court For Assault, Trespass, Others; Honour Police Invite

Tonto Dikeh a Nollywood actress and her bodyguard, Gbenga, were summoned by the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Wuse Zone 6 for alleged assault and trespass.

Elvis Abuyere, the Chief Executive of Skyewise Group Limited and the owner of an Abuja-based auto dealership company, filed the complaint under case number CR/359/2024.

In the court summons dated August 6, 2024, obtained by PUNCH Online on Friday, Iyanna directed the two defendants to appear in court on August 24, 2024, to face the allegations against them.

He added that Dikeh approached the vehicle manufacturer in January about purchasing a brand new Changan Uni-K 2023 model from Mikano Motors.

The complainant, who was said to have a dealership relationship with Mikano, later paid Mikano N85 million in full for the car, with the promise that Dikeh would pay the remaining in installments within three months of getting the car.

Dikeh made an initial deposit of N37 million, which was paid in the form of a used 2008/2009 Lexus. She made an additional payment of N3.5 million but failed to pay the remaining balance by the end of April, when the payment deadline expired, thereby breaching the terms of the agreement.

Abuyere recovered the vehicle from Dikeh’s possession on May 1, following unsuccessful attempts to secure the payment of the outstanding balance.

Dikeh later paid N20 million, N17 million, and N5 million, with an outstanding amount of N2.1 million.

The actress reached out to the car company on July 30 to arrange for the car to be serviced, and subsequently, it was taken in for maintenance.

Following the completion of the repairs, the car company sought the remaining payment of N2.7 million from the actress.

Nevertheless, she reportedly gained unauthorized access to the complainant’s business premises in Maitama, Abuja, along with her bodyguard and two female companions, resulting in an alleged incident of criminal trespass.

The actress is facing further allegations of assaulting the complainant and some of his employees, as well as disrupting the normal functioning of the car company. The group of four allegedly vandalized property and threatened to use social media to damage the complainant’s business reputation.

They were later arrested by the police.

Earlier today, the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit of the Nigeria Police Force summoned Dikeh to its headquarters in connection with an investigation into criminal defamation, cyberbullying, and forgery, among other accusations.

The actress’s name was mentioned heavily in the unit’s inquiry, according to the invitation letter signed by A.A. Elleman, Head of the IGP Monitoring Unit.

According to the invitation, “This office is investigating a case of criminal defamation, forgery, falsehood, cyberbullying, and criminal conversion reported to the Inspector-General of Police, in which your name and others feature prominently.

“Given the above, you are kindly requested to attend an interview with the undersigned through SP Aminu Abdullahi Sokoto on 7th August 2024 at 10:00hrs to shed more light on the allegations.

“Your usual cooperation in this regard would be highly appreciated.”

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, who stated that Dikeh was invited as a consequence of a petition against her, also confirmed that she was later released while the inquiry is ongoing.

“She was only invited to respond to a petition filed against her, and she has since left the unit, while the investigation continues.”

