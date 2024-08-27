Train Accident Claims Life Of Pedestrian In Lagos

A fatal train accident has occurred in the Mushin area of Lagos State, resulting in the death of an unidentified adult male.

According to reports, the incident occurred at 6 p.m. on Monday when the deceased was walking along the Cappa railway tracks.

The victim had serious injuries from the incident and was found dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, which was signed by its spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor.

Okubor stated that the individual was determined to have perished instantly as a result of the incident.

The statement read, “In response to distress alert on the train accident along the railway line opposite the LASEMA Response Base in Cappa about 6 pm, the Agency activated its Eagle Response Team.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, an adult male walking along the railway track was found dead after being hit by an oncoming train

“Further investigations conducted by the LRT revealed that the yet-to-be-identified, half-dressed adult male died immediately on the railway tracks due to the impact of the collision.”

Okunbor claimed that the deceased’s remains had been bagged by the agency’s response team as they waited for State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit authorities to arrive before being sent to the mortuary.