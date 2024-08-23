Troops Arrest Kidnap Kingpins, Terrorists Behind Killing Of Taraba Traditional Ruler, Son

Troops of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have secured the arrest of kidnappers, terrorists and suspected bandits in various locations in Taraba State.

According to the Nigerian Army, among those apprehended are individuals linked to the killing of a traditional ruler and his son in the State.

Advertisement

This information is contained in a statement released on Friday by the acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for the 6 Brigade, Captain Olubodunde Oni.

The arrests followed series of clearance operations carried out by the troops across various Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State in collaboration with other security agencies, aimed at ridding the State of criminalities.

Notably, on 18 August 2024, troops, acting on credible intelligence, raided a criminals’ enclave in Takum LGA during which a suspected kidnapper named David Musa was arrested.

Oni stated that the troops arrested multiple criminals and terrorists, including a Tiv militia kingpin, Mela Selim, who is believed to have masterminded the killing of the traditional ruler of Chanchangi, Kumbiya Tanimu and his son, Yusuf, at Jankindo village in the Takum LGA.

The statement reads, “The operations, carried out across various Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, resulted in the arrest of several criminals, kidnappers, terrorists, and suspected bandits.

“On August 18, 2024, acting on credible intelligence, troops raided a criminal hideout in Takum LGA, leading to the arrest of a suspected kidnapper named David Musa.”

He explained that preliminary investigations revealed that Musa is associated with a notorious kidnap kingpin, Ephraim, also known as ‘Skin the Body’.

Oni noted that the suspect is currently undergoing further investigation to uncover more details about the criminal network.

He said, “In another operation on August 20, 2024, troops arrested suspected gunrunners, James Nuhu and Dan-Asabe Ango, in Wukari LGA. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to participating in various criminal activities within Wukari and surrounding areas.

READ ALSO: Unknown Gunmen Kill Monarch, Son In Taraba

“They also identified Ibrahim Philemon as the group’s armourer, responsible for storing weapons and managing the proceeds of their criminal activities.”

He added that “in a follow-up operation, troops swiftly mobilized to the residence of Mr Philemon and recovered a safe cabinet containing large quantity of 7.62 mm ammunition and assorted weapons.”

It added that in a related development, troops and other security agencies, acting on intelligence regarding the movement of two members of the Konyo-led Tiv militias along the Takum–Katsina-Ala Road in Takum LGA, conducted a covert operation that led to the arrest of the suspects -Fidelis Nyitar and Isaiah Ioraa.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were en route to Takum to procure logistics items for the militia cells hiding between Dogon Gawa in Takum LGA and Tor Donga in Benue State. The suspects are in custody and undergoing further investigation,” he said.

Similarly, on August 21, 2024, troops tracked down and arrested Mela Selim, a Tiv militia kingpin believed to have masterminded the killing of the Chief of Chanchangi at Jankindo Village in Takum LGA on July 19, 2024.

Oni further explained that Selim is currently being interrogated, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the militia group.

“In another operation, troops of the 6 Brigade, along with members of the vigilante, encountered an ambush by terrorists while on patrol in Lissam, Kuruku, and Kwesati communities in Ussa LGA,” he said.

He said the troops effectively countered the ambush, using superior firepower to force the terrorists to flee into the bushes.

“During the pursuit, troops discovered traces of blood along the terrorists’ escape route and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, a locally fabricated gun, and two motorcycles,” he said.

He said efforts are ongoing to track and arrest the fleeing terrorists.

While appreciating the citizens of the State for supporting the military and security agencies with credible intelligence that led to the successes recorded in its area of operations, Oni enjoined members of the public not to relent in providing further support that will aid the military in ensuring lasting peace in the State.