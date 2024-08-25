Twenty Suspects Arrested For Open Defecation In Lagos (Video)

The Lagos state Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has announced the arrest of 20 individuals for defecating in public areas in the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some of the offenders were nabbed on Saturday night, while others were apprehended in the early hours of Sunday.

They were arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, popularly known as KAI.

Advertisement

It was gathered that Tokunbo led this out in a statement released via his X handle on Sunday.

READ MORE: Six Arrested For Urinating On Rail Track In Lagos

He said: “Open Defecation, During patrol and monitoring of Ojodu – Berger yesterday night and early hours of today, operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial arrested 20 individuals for committing environmental infractions.”

The arrest comes few days after the commissioner announced the establishment of a taskforce to apprehend those who defecate in open spaces.

The state government’s zero-tolerance stance on open defecation is part of its broader efforts to maintain a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment for residents.