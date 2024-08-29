Twin Brothers Arrested For ATM Card Theft In Abuja

Twin brothers, Obike David and Obike Stanley, have been detained for ATM card theft, according to the Federal Capital Territory police command.

Benneth Igweh, the FCT Commissioner of Police, made the revelation on Wednesday while parading the suspects in Abuja.

According to the CP, command operatives tracked down and apprehended the twin brothers on Tuesday, who specialise in stealing ATMs from bank customers for illegal purposes.

He explained that the suspects carry out their plans by claiming to help unwary people who appear to be unfamiliar with ATM operations.

While at it, the suspects frequently swap ATM cards and remove money from their victims’ accounts.

“During interrogation, they freely confessed to the crime and will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigations”, the CP added.