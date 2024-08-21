Two Arrested For Attempting To Rob Stranded Driver In Lagos

Two suspects, Wasiu Olarenwaju, 39, and Adeolu Adeyemo, 30, were nabbed for attempted robbery by officers from the Lagos State Police Command’s Ilupeju Division.

The command made this known in a statement posted on X on Tuesday.

The statement claimed that the suspects tried to rob a driver whose car broke down on the Anthony Bridge in the state’s Ilupeju region.

“Officers of Ilupeju Division, while on patrol within the area, arrested the duo of Wasiu Olarenwaju ‘m’ aged 39 and Adeolu Adeyemo ‘m’ aged 30, while they were attempting to rob a driver whose vehicle had broken down at Anthony Bridge, Ilupeju,” the statement read.

It also stated that an investigation into the incident is underway.

