Two Drown In Jigawa Pond, NSCDC Retrieves Bodies, Urges Caution

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa State has retrieved the bodies of two individuals who drowned in a pond.

The incident occurred in BirninKudu Local Government Area.

According to a statement issued Wednesday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Badaruddeen Tijjani, the terrible occurrence involved two victims: Abubakar Alhaji, 20, and Abubakar Abdullahi, 25.

He claimed that the men drowned while trying to cross the pond on their way to a market in Waza village.

“The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday, at about 1100hrs,” Tijjani stated.

CSC Muhammad Garba, the NSCDC Divisional Officer in Birnin kudu, said that the unit received a distress call from local people around 1130hrs.

NSCDC officials, together with divisional disaster management authorities, were quickly deployed to the location to conduct a rescue operation.

“With the assistance of the community members, we were able to recover the bodies of the two victims after about 48 minutes of search and rescue efforts,” Tijjani said.

The corpses were then sent to a health facility in Waza, where they were turned over to the victims’ families. Both men have since been interred according to Islamic customs.

Muhammad Danjuma, the NSCDC Commandant in Jigawa State, extended his condolences to the bereaved families and advised parents to take extra precautions during the rainy season, stressing that ponds and rivers in the area have become severely over-flooded.