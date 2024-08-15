Two Nabbed For Stealing Police Station Sign Post In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested two suspects involved in the theft of the Bachirawa Police Station sign post in the Ungogo Local Government Area of the State.



Abdullahi Kiyawa, spokesperson for the state police command, disclosed this on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, the suspects were arrested with the help of residents in the area.



The post, written in Hausa, translated to English, read, “The person who stole Bachirawa Police Station (sign post) and the person who collected it are working hand-in-hand. Residents of the neighbourhood have brought up a new sign post.

“We are grateful to the people of Bachirawa.”