Two Persons Reportedly Burnt, Seven Vehicles Destroyed As Fire Guts Mobile Filling Station In Lagos (Pictures)

No fewer than six vehicles belonging to customers, have been razed by fire at a Mobil filling station, located along Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos State.

It was gathered that two people also sustained burns, and property worth millions of naira was damaged in the accident.

According to a source who spoke with Vanguard, said that an explosion occurred around 11 a.m., on Thursday, destroying at least seven vehicles.

The source, who refused to identify himself disclosed that the affected vehicles including, both commercial and private cars, were destroyed, adding that the second floor of a nearby two-story building was damaged.

Also confirming the incident, the Director of Lagos Fire Service, Margaret Adeseye, while addressing newsmen, explained that the explosion occurred when a gas truck was discharging its contents into a surface storage tank, which then ignited.

She said that the inferno rapidly spread, consuming eight vehicles, including the tanker, and damaging parts of the top floor of a nearby two-story building.

Adeyeye said: “Fire service teams from Alausa and Ikeja Fire Stations acted quickly to control the blaze. As of the latest update, efforts to dampen the affected area are ongoing.”