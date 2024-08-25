Two Police Officers, Trader Killed As Shiites Protest In Abuja

At least, two officers and a trader, have been killed in a clash between police and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as the Shiites in the Wuse area of Abuja.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when the Islamic group embarked on an Arbaeen procession, commemorating the 40th day after the Ashura anniversary.

According to Daily Trust witness, Amiru, disclosed that a yet to be identified trader, was shot in the chest while trying to flee from the chaos.

Also reacting to the incident, the Spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory’s Police Command, Josephine Adeh, described the attack as unprovoked while accusing the group of destroying three police patrol vehicles.

According to Adeh, the IMN members attacked some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the FCT command at Wuse Junction by a traffic light.

The police PRO also indicated that they wielded machetes, improvised explosive devices (locally made bombs in bottles with kerosene), and knives.

“The proscribed organisation attacked the police checkpoint unprovoked, wielding machetes, improvised explosive devices (locally made bombs in bottles with kerosene), and knives.

“While several arrests have been effected, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, Psc. mni. Condemns the unprovoked attack on Police officers. He promises to bring those involved to book. The situation is presently under control and normalcy restored.”