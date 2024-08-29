UEFA Announces 2024-2025 Champions League Draw

Defending champions, Real Madrid will face Liverpool away and host Borussia Dortmund in a repeat of last season’s final in the league stage of the new-look Champions League’s draw.
At Monte Carlo, France, the revamped 36-team competition threw up a showdown between City and Inter, the side they beat to finally lift the trophy in 2023.
The new format sees all teams forming a single league, with each entrant playing four home games and four away.
Each club was seeded and placed into one of four pots. From there, each team was drawn to face two teams from each pot, with one match at home and one away.
To ensure fairness and diversity, the UEFA’s software decided the opponents for each team and whether they would be playing at home or away.
The software prevented teams from the same country from facing each other, allowing for more diverse match-ups. Furthermore, no team can play more than two clubs from the same country.
Teams that finish in the top eight will automatically qualify for the last 16, while clubs placing ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged knockout play-off for a chance to advance.
However, teams ranking 25th or lower will be eliminated and will not be entered into the Europa League.
The Champions League will continue to follow its existing format from the last 16 onwards, with the final taking place at a neutral venue, which for this season will be in Munich, Germany.
Below is the full draw for the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League’s league phase:
Draw from Pot 1:
Manchester City’s Opponents
Inter Milan (h)
PSG (a)
Club Brugge (h)
Juventus (a)
Feyenoord (h)
Sporting CP (a)
Sparta Prague (h)
Slovan Bratislava (a)
Inter Milan’s opponents
RB Leipzig (h)
Man City (a)
Arsenal (h)
Bayer Leverkusen (a)
Crvena Zvezda (h)
Young Boys (a)
Monaco (h)
Sparta Prague (a)
Bayern Munich’s opponents
PSG (h)
Barcelona (a)
Benfica (h)
Shakhtar Donetsk (a)
GNK Dinamo ((h)
Feyenoord (a)
Solvan Bratislava (h)
Aston Villa (a)
RB Leipzig’s opponents
Liverpool (h)
Inter Milan (a)
Juventus (h)
Atletico Madrid (a)
Sporting CP (h)
Celtic (a)
Aston Villa (h)
Sturm Graz (a)
Dortmund’s opponents
Barcelona (h)
Real Madrid (a)
Shakhtar Donetsk (h)
Club Brugge (a)
Celtic (h)
GNK Dinamo (a)
Sturm Graz (h)
Bologna (a)
Barcelona’s opponents
Bayern Munich (h)
Borussia Dortmund (a)
Atalanta (h)
Benfica (a)
Young Boys (h)
Crvena Zvezda (a)
Brest (h)
Monaco (a)
Real Madrid’s opponents
Borussia Dortmund (h)
Liverpool (a)
AC Milan (h)
Atalanta (a)
Salzburg (h)
Lille (a)
Stuttgart (h)
Brest (a)
Liverpool’s opponents
Real Madrid (h)
RB Leipzig (a)
Bayer Leverkusen (h)
AC Milan (a)
Lille (h)
PSV (a)
Bologna (h)
Girona (a)
Draw from Pot 2
Atletico Madrid’s opponents
RB Leipzig (h)
PSG (a)
Bayer Leverkusen (h)
Benfica (a)
Lille (h)
Salzburg (a)
Solvan Bratislava (h)
Sparta Prague (a)
Atalanta’s Opponents
Real Madrid (h)
Barcelona (a)
Arsenal (h)
Shakhtar Donetsk (a)
Celtic (h)
Young Boys (a)
Sturm Graz (h)
Stuttgart (a)
Club Brugge’s opponents
Borussia Dortmund (h)
Man City (a)
Juventus (h)
AC Milan (a)
Sporting CP (h)
Celtic (a)
Aston Villa (h)
Sturm Graz (a)
Bayer Leverkusen’s opponents
Inter Milan (h)
Liverpool (a)
AC Milan (h)
Atletico Madrid (a)
Salzburg (h)
Feyenoord (a)
Sparta Prague (h)
Brest (a)
Arsenal’s opponents
PSG (h)
Inter Milan (a)
Shakhtar Donestsk (h)
Atalanta (a)
GNK Dinamo (h)
Sporting CP
Monaco (h)
Girona (a)
Benfica’s opponents
Barcelona (h)
Bayern Munich (a)
Atletico Madrid (h)
Juventus (a)
Feyenoord (h)
Crvena Zvezda (a)
Bologna (h)
Monaco (a)
Juventus’ opponents
Man City (h)
RB Leipzig (a)
Benfica (h)
Club Brugge (a)
PSV (h)
Lille (a)
Stuttgart (h)
Aston Villa (a)
Shakhtar Donetsk’s opponents
Bayern Munich (h)
Borussia Dortmund (a)
Atalanta (h)
Arsenal (a)
Young Boys (h)
PSV (a)
Brest (h)
Bologna (a)
Draw from Pot 3
Young Boys’ opponents
Inter Milan (h)
Barcelona (a)
Atalanta (h)
Shakhtar Donetsk (a)
Crvena Zvedza (h)
Celtic (a)
Aston Villa (h)
Stuttgart (a)
Lille’s opponents
Real Madrid (h)
Liverpool (a)
Juventus (h)
Atletico Madrid (a)
Feyenoord (h)
Sporting CP (a)
Sturm Graz (h)
Bologna (a)
PSV’s opponents
Liverpool (h)
PSG (a)
Shakhtar Donetsk (h)
Juventus (a)
Sporting CP (h)
Crvena Zvezda (a)
Girona (h)
Brest (a)
Feyenoord’s opponents
Bayern Munich (h)
Man City (a)
Bayer Leverkusen (h)
Benfica (a)
Salzburg (h)
Lille (a)
Sparta Prague (h)
Girona (a)
GNK Dinamo’s opponents
Borussia Dortmund (h)
Bayern Munich (a)
AC Milan (h)
Arsenal (a)
Celtic (h)
Salzburg (a)
Monaco (h)
Solvan Bratislava (a)
Crvena Zvezda’s opponents
Barcelona (h)
Inter Milan (a)
Benfica (h)
AC Milan (a)
PSV (h)
Young Boys (a)
Stuttgart (h)
Monaco (a)
Salzburg’s opponents
PSG (h)
Real Madrid (a)
Atletico Madrid (h)
Bayer Leverkusen (a)
GNK Dinamo (h)
Feyenoord (a)
Brest (h)
Sparta Prague (a)
Celtic’s opponents
RB Leipzig (h)
Borussia Dortmund (a)
Club Brugge (h)
Atalanta (a)
Young Boys (h)
GNK Dinamo (a)
Solvan Bratislava (h)
Aston Villa (a)
Sporting CP’s opponents
Man City (h)
RB Leipzig (a)
Arsenal (h)
Club Brugge (a)
Lille (h)
PSV (a)
Bologna (h)
Sturm Graz (a)
Draw from Pot 4
Stuttgart’s opponents
PSG (h)
Real Madrid (a)
Atalanta (h)
Juventus (a)
Young Boys (h)
Crvena Zvezda (a)
Sparta Prague (h)
Solvan Bratislava (a)
Girona’s opponents
Liverpool (h)
PSG (a)
Arsenal (h)
AC Milan (h)
Feyenoord (h)
PSV (a)
Solvan Bratislava (h)
Sturm Graz (a)
Bologna’s opponents
Borussia Dortmund (h)
Liverpool (A)
Shakhtar Donetsk (h)
Benfica (a)
Lille (h)
Sporting CP (a)
Monaco (h)
Aston Villa (a)
Brest’s opponents
Real Madrid (h)
Barcelona (a)
Bayer Leverkusen (h)
Shakhtar Donetsk (a)
PSV (h)
Salzburg (a)
Sturm Graz (h)
Sparta Prague (a)
Aston Villa’s Opponents
Bayern Munich (h)
RB Leipzig (a)
Juventus (h)
Club Brugge (a)
Celtic (h)
Young Boys (a)
Bologna (h)
Monaco (a)
Sparta Prague’s opponents
Inter Milan (h)
Man City (a)
Atletico Madrid (h)
Bayer Leverkusen (a)
Salzburg (h)
Feyenoord (a)
Brest (h)
Stuttgart (a)
Solvan Bratislava’s opponents
Man City (h)
Bayern Munich (a)
AC Milan (h)
Atletico Madrid (a)
GNK Dinamo (h)
Celtic (a)
Stuttgart (h)
Girona (a)
AS Monaco’s opponents
Barcelona (h)
Inter Milan (a)
Benfica (h)
Arsenal (a)
Crvena Zvezda (h)
GNK Dinamo (a)
Aston Villa (h)
Bologna (a)
Sturm Graz’s opponents
RB Leipzig (h)
Borussia Dortmund (a)
Club Brugge (h)
Atalanta (a)
Sporting CP (h)
Lille (a)
Girona (h)
Brest (a)