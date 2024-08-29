UEFA Announces 2024-2025 Champions League Draw

Defending champions, Real Madrid will face Liverpool away and host Borussia Dortmund in a repeat of last season’s final in the league stage of the new-look Champions League’s draw.

At Monte Carlo, France, the revamped 36-team competition threw up a showdown between City and Inter, the side they beat to finally lift the trophy in 2023.

The new format sees all teams forming a single league, with each entrant playing four home games and four away.

Each club was seeded and placed into one of four pots. From there, each team was drawn to face two teams from each pot, with one match at home and one away.

To ensure fairness and diversity, the UEFA’s software decided the opponents for each team and whether they would be playing at home or away.

The software prevented teams from the same country from facing each other, allowing for more diverse match-ups. Furthermore, no team can play more than two clubs from the same country.

Teams that finish in the top eight will automatically qualify for the last 16, while clubs placing ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged knockout play-off for a chance to advance.

However, teams ranking 25th or lower will be eliminated and will not be entered into the Europa League.

The Champions League will continue to follow its existing format from the last 16 onwards, with the final taking place at a neutral venue, which for this season will be in Munich, Germany.

Below is the full draw for the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League’s league phase:

Draw from Pot 1:

Manchester City’s Opponents

Inter Milan (h)

PSG (a)

Club Brugge (h)

Juventus (a)

Feyenoord (h)

Sporting CP (a)

Sparta Prague (h)

Slovan Bratislava (a)

Inter Milan’s opponents

RB Leipzig (h)

Man City (a)

Arsenal (h)

Bayer Leverkusen (a)

Crvena Zvezda (h)

Young Boys (a)

Monaco (h)

Sparta Prague (a)

Bayern Munich’s opponents

PSG (h)

Barcelona (a)

Benfica (h)

Shakhtar Donetsk (a)

GNK Dinamo ((h)

Feyenoord (a)

Solvan Bratislava (h)

Aston Villa (a)

RB Leipzig’s opponents

Liverpool (h)

Inter Milan (a)

Juventus (h)

Atletico Madrid (a)

Sporting CP (h)

Celtic (a)

Aston Villa (h)

Sturm Graz (a)

Dortmund’s opponents

Barcelona (h)

Real Madrid (a)

Shakhtar Donetsk (h)

Club Brugge (a)

Celtic (h)

GNK Dinamo (a)

Sturm Graz (h)

Bologna (a)

Barcelona’s opponents

Bayern Munich (h)

Borussia Dortmund (a)

Atalanta (h)

Benfica (a)

Young Boys (h)

Crvena Zvezda (a)

Brest (h)

Monaco (a)

Real Madrid’s opponents

Borussia Dortmund (h)

Liverpool (a)

AC Milan (h)

Atalanta (a)

Salzburg (h)

Lille (a)

Stuttgart (h)

Brest (a)

Liverpool’s opponents

Real Madrid (h)

RB Leipzig (a)

Bayer Leverkusen (h)

AC Milan (a)

Lille (h)

PSV (a)

Bologna (h)

Girona (a)

Draw from Pot 2

Atletico Madrid’s opponents

RB Leipzig (h)

PSG (a)

Bayer Leverkusen (h)

Benfica (a)

Lille (h)

Salzburg (a)

Solvan Bratislava (h)

Sparta Prague (a)

Atalanta’s Opponents

Real Madrid (h)

Barcelona (a)

Arsenal (h)

Shakhtar Donetsk (a)

Celtic (h)

Young Boys (a)

Sturm Graz (h)

Stuttgart (a)

Club Brugge’s opponents

Borussia Dortmund (h)

Man City (a)

Juventus (h)

AC Milan (a)

Sporting CP (h)

Celtic (a)

Aston Villa (h)

Sturm Graz (a)

Bayer Leverkusen’s opponents

Inter Milan (h)

Liverpool (a)

AC Milan (h)

Atletico Madrid (a)

Salzburg (h)

Feyenoord (a)

Sparta Prague (h)

Brest (a)

Arsenal’s opponents

PSG (h)

Inter Milan (a)

Shakhtar Donestsk (h)

Atalanta (a)

GNK Dinamo (h)

Sporting CP

Monaco (h)

Girona (a)

Benfica’s opponents

Barcelona (h)

Bayern Munich (a)

Atletico Madrid (h)

Juventus (a)

Feyenoord (h)

Crvena Zvezda (a)

Bologna (h)

Monaco (a)

Juventus’ opponents

Man City (h)

RB Leipzig (a)

Benfica (h)

Club Brugge (a)

PSV (h)

Lille (a)

Stuttgart (h)

Aston Villa (a)

Shakhtar Donetsk’s opponents

Bayern Munich (h)

Borussia Dortmund (a)

Atalanta (h)

Arsenal (a)

Young Boys (h)

PSV (a)

Brest (h)

Bologna (a)

Draw from Pot 3

Young Boys’ opponents

Inter Milan (h)

Barcelona (a)

Atalanta (h)

Shakhtar Donetsk (a)

Crvena Zvedza (h)

Celtic (a)

Aston Villa (h)

Stuttgart (a)

Lille’s opponents

Real Madrid (h)

Liverpool (a)

Juventus (h)

Atletico Madrid (a)

Feyenoord (h)

Sporting CP (a)

Sturm Graz (h)

Bologna (a)

PSV’s opponents

Liverpool (h)

PSG (a)

Shakhtar Donetsk (h)

Juventus (a)

Sporting CP (h)

Crvena Zvezda (a)

Girona (h)

Brest (a)

Feyenoord’s opponents

Bayern Munich (h)

Man City (a)

Bayer Leverkusen (h)

Benfica (a)

Salzburg (h)

Lille (a)

Sparta Prague (h)

Girona (a)

GNK Dinamo’s opponents

Borussia Dortmund (h)

Bayern Munich (a)

AC Milan (h)

Arsenal (a)

Celtic (h)

Salzburg (a)

Monaco (h)

Solvan Bratislava (a)

Crvena Zvezda’s opponents

Barcelona (h)

Inter Milan (a)

Benfica (h)

AC Milan (a)

PSV (h)

Young Boys (a)

Stuttgart (h)

Monaco (a)

Salzburg’s opponents

PSG (h)

Real Madrid (a)

Atletico Madrid (h)

Bayer Leverkusen (a)

GNK Dinamo (h)

Feyenoord (a)

Brest (h)

Sparta Prague (a)

Celtic’s opponents

RB Leipzig (h)

Borussia Dortmund (a)

Club Brugge (h)

Atalanta (a)

Young Boys (h)

GNK Dinamo (a)

Solvan Bratislava (h)

Aston Villa (a)

Sporting CP’s opponents

Man City (h)

RB Leipzig (a)

Arsenal (h)

Club Brugge (a)

Lille (h)

PSV (a)

Bologna (h)

Sturm Graz (a)

Draw from Pot 4

Stuttgart’s opponents

PSG (h)

Real Madrid (a)

Atalanta (h)

Juventus (a)

Young Boys (h)

Crvena Zvezda (a)

Sparta Prague (h)

Solvan Bratislava (a)

Girona’s opponents

Liverpool (h)

PSG (a)

Arsenal (h)

AC Milan (h)

Feyenoord (h)

PSV (a)

Solvan Bratislava (h)

Sturm Graz (a)

Bologna’s opponents

Borussia Dortmund (h)

Liverpool (A)

Shakhtar Donetsk (h)

Benfica (a)

Lille (h)

Sporting CP (a)

Monaco (h)

Aston Villa (a)

Brest’s opponents

Real Madrid (h)

Barcelona (a)

Bayer Leverkusen (h)

Shakhtar Donetsk (a)

PSV (h)

Salzburg (a)

Sturm Graz (h)

Sparta Prague (a)

Aston Villa’s Opponents

Bayern Munich (h)

RB Leipzig (a)

Juventus (h)

Club Brugge (a)

Celtic (h)

Young Boys (a)

Bologna (h)

Monaco (a)

Sparta Prague’s opponents

Inter Milan (h)

Man City (a)

Atletico Madrid (h)

Bayer Leverkusen (a)

Salzburg (h)

Feyenoord (a)

Brest (h)

Stuttgart (a)

Solvan Bratislava’s opponents

Man City (h)

Bayern Munich (a)

AC Milan (h)

Atletico Madrid (a)

GNK Dinamo (h)

Celtic (a)

Stuttgart (h)

Girona (a)

AS Monaco’s opponents

Barcelona (h)

Inter Milan (a)

Benfica (h)

Arsenal (a)

Crvena Zvezda (h)

GNK Dinamo (a)

Aston Villa (h)

Bologna (a)

Sturm Graz’s opponents

RB Leipzig (h)

Borussia Dortmund (a)

Club Brugge (h)

Atalanta (a)

Sporting CP (h)

Lille (a)

Girona (h)

Brest (a)