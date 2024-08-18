UFC: South African Fighter Defeats Adesanya To Retain Middleweight Title

South African fighter, Dricus Du Plessis, has retained the UFC middleweight title with a fourth round submission victory over Israel Adesanya in Perth, Australia on Sunday.

After an extremely close fight which Adesanya appeared to be pulling ahead ever so slightly, Du Plessis landed some hard strikes before taking his back and forcing the tap with a rear naked choke.

The grudge match, which had been fueled by pre-fight tensions over race and identity, culminated in a dramatic turn of events as Du Plessis secured the victory with a rear-naked choke.

Adesanya, a former two-time champion, came into the fight determined to reclaim the belt he lost to Sean Strickland last September.

Despite trailing 2-1 on the scorecards heading into the fourth round, Du Plessis turned the tide with a series of powerful hooks and jabs, followed by a decisive takedown.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Adesanya, who expressed disappointment, hailed Du Plessis over his outstanding performance.

READ MORE: UFC 293: Strickland Defeats Adesanya To Claim Middleweight Title

He said: “I’m disappointed in myself but at the same time, I’m proud because this was the best I’ve ever felt, the best I’ve ever looked, I just had the better man on the night and I’ll give him respect for that.

“I know all your motherf—ers want to see me lose, want to see me down but watch this, I’m not f—in’ leaving!”

Du Plessis refuted claims of disrespecting the Nigerian fighter, adding that fighting him is one of the greatest thing he has ever done.

He said: “I’m really sorry that it came across that I disrespected the fact that he’s from Africa, it was never my intention.

“Tonight, Africa would have won regardless but tonight, South Africa was the victor. It was an honour for me to share the cage with a legend like that. I have the utmost respect for him, warrior to warrior.

“I do not want to be kicked by that man again.”